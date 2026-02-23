Ex-army man fakes terror threat to get job, lands in jail
In a surprising twist from Vadodara, Gujarat, a former army soldier named Mustaq Ali Sayyed was arrested after he staged a fake terror threat on a railway track—all to try and secure his job.
His report about explosives set off a huge police response and even got national security agencies involved, but it turned out he'd made up the whole thing just to look like a hero at work.
Sayyed used firecrackers to create scene
Sayyed used 'Cold Pyro' firecrackers (the kind you see at weddings) to make the scene look real near the Dedicated Freight Corridor.
He was worried about his contract ending soon and hoped this stunt would help him keep his position.
Thanks to some sharp detective work—credited by Dr. Jagdish Chavda—the police figured out Sayyed was behind it all.
Now, he's facing serious charges for risking lives and property, with national investigative agencies also participating in the probe.