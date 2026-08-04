Ex-MLA Mohammad Mustafa and son Mubashir arrested for tobacco kidnapping
India
Former Guntur East MLA Mohammad Mustafa and his son Mubashir were arrested in late July 2026 after being accused of kidnapping Suryahandra, a tobacco broker, over a money dispute.
Police say the duo intercepted the trader's vehicle, kidnapped him and three others, and held them in a tobacco warehouse.
Mustafa and Mubashir face SC/ST charges
The victims were reportedly assaulted but rescued by police the next day.
Five persons were arrested during the rescue operation, while Mustafa and his son fled until their arrests: Mustafa in Gujarat on Monday and Mubashir at Hyderabad airport on Tuesday.
Both face charges under criminal law and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, with a court hearing expected soon.