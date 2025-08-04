Ex-MP Revanna's pay cut to ₹540/month after prison stint India Aug 04, 2025

Former MP Prajwal Revanna, recently convicted in a rape case, is now serving time in Bengaluru Central Prison.

His life has changed dramatically—his monthly pay dropped from ₹1.2 lakh as an MP to just ₹540 as an inmate.

He hasn't been given a prison job yet but will soon be working in roles like bakery help or clothes stitching, just like other prisoners.