Ex-MP Revanna's pay cut to ₹540/month after prison stint
Former MP Prajwal Revanna, recently convicted in a rape case, is now serving time in Bengaluru Central Prison.
His life has changed dramatically—his monthly pay dropped from ₹1.2 lakh as an MP to just ₹540 as an inmate.
He hasn't been given a prison job yet but will soon be working in roles like bakery help or clothes stitching, just like other prisoners.
Inmates are waiting on unpaid wages
Days at Bengaluru Central start early at 6:30am with meals ranging from chapatis and ragi balls to rice and sambar; eggs or meat show up on some days.
Everyone's back in their barracks by 6:30pm.
Money is tight for all inmates—over 1,500 convicts across Karnataka are waiting on unpaid wages that have piled up to over ₹3 crore this past year, adding extra stress to daily life inside.