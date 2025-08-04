Next Article
Book Vande Bharat tickets 15 minutes before train arrival
Good news for last-minute planners: Indian Railways now lets you book tickets for eight Southern Railway Vande Bharat Express trains up to just 15 minutes before they reach your station.
This update is all about making travel easier and ensuring empty seats get filled, even if you decide to hop on at the last minute.
Trains on popular routes
The change covers popular routes like Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central and Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil, part of a fleet of 144 Vande Bharat trains.
These trains are already packed—occupancy hit over 100% this year, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Southern Railway hopes this move will make trips smoother.