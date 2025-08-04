Odisha: 2 students arrested for recording classmate's self-immolation
Two students from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, Shubhra Sambit Nayak and Jyotiprakash Biswal, have been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 20-year-old classmate.
The student set herself on fire outside the principal's office on July 12, protesting the college's lack of action after she reported sexual harassment by a professor.
She passed away two days later in hospital.
Both students in 14-day judicial custody
Investigators say Nayak and Biswal mentally pressured the victim when she was already vulnerable, and even recorded her self-immolation without stepping in to help.
Both are now in 14-day judicial custody.
Meanwhile, both the college principal and accused professor have been suspended and arrested after it came out that earlier complaints were ignored.
The probe is ongoing, with more arrests possible as digital evidence is reviewed.