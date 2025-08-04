Weather update: Orange alert for heavy rain in 12 states

Rainfall expected till August 9 in these places

This isn't just a passing shower—IMD says the heavy rainfall could stick around till at least August 9 in several places like Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala, and Bihar.

Kerala is especially on alert for very heavy rain and strong winds that might cause local flooding or disruptions.

So if you're living or traveling in these areas this week, it's smart to keep an eye on updates and follow any official advice.