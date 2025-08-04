Weather update: Orange alert for heavy rain in 12 states
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert for August 4, warning of heavy rain across 12 states—including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh.
Kerala and Tamil Nadu could see even heavier downpours on August 5.
If you're in Delhi-NCR, expect some light rain or drizzle early on August 4 with mostly cloudy skies later.
Rainfall expected till August 9 in these places
This isn't just a passing shower—IMD says the heavy rainfall could stick around till at least August 9 in several places like Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala, and Bihar.
Kerala is especially on alert for very heavy rain and strong winds that might cause local flooding or disruptions.
So if you're living or traveling in these areas this week, it's smart to keep an eye on updates and follow any official advice.