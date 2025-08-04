Next Article
MP: Manohar family commits suicide over daughter's extramarital affair
A heartbreaking family suicide in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, has led to the arrest of Draupadi and her lover Surendra.
Four members—Manohar Lodhi, his mother Phoolrani, daughter Shivani, and son—died between July 25-26, 2023.
Police arrested Draupadi and Surendra following the investigation after connecting them to the family's distress.
Affair, threats, and family tensions
The crisis began when Draupadi started an affair with Surendra, who was also Manohar's childhood friend.
Tensions spiked after Shivani discovered her mother with Surendra and told her father.
Despite the family's pleas for things to stop, Draupadi threatened legal action against them under dowry laws.
Investigators say this ongoing stress pushed the family toward their tragic decision.