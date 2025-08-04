UP on high alert as IMD warns of heavy rainfall

Monsoon deficit shrinks to 4%

Districts like Gyanpur (Bhadohi) and Nighasan (Kheri) just saw 12cm of rain each, thanks to cyclonic weather patterns hanging over Northeast UP and Bihar.

So far, UP has received 365mm of rain this season—just a bit below average—shrinking the monsoon deficit to 4%.

East UP could see even heavier rain over the next two days, while West UP is likely to get lighter showers.