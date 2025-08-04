Next Article
UP on high alert as IMD warns of heavy rainfall
Uttar Pradesh is on high alert as the IMD warns of heavy rainfall in several districts.
Gonda and Bahraich are under a red alert, while Siddharthnagar has an orange alert for the next 24 hours, and Mathura is also under an orange alert.
If you're in these areas, keep an eye out—more downpours are on the way.
Monsoon deficit shrinks to 4%
Districts like Gyanpur (Bhadohi) and Nighasan (Kheri) just saw 12cm of rain each, thanks to cyclonic weather patterns hanging over Northeast UP and Bihar.
So far, UP has received 365mm of rain this season—just a bit below average—shrinking the monsoon deficit to 4%.
East UP could see even heavier rain over the next two days, while West UP is likely to get lighter showers.