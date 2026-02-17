Exclusive: Cops track weapon used in attack on Rohit Shetty
In the early hours of February 1, 2026, around 12:43-12:45am shots were fired at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Juhu home.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the attack did damage a glass gym door.
Mumbai Crime Branch quickly traced the incident to an alleged shooter named variously in reports as Deepak Sharma, Deepak Chandra or Deepak Rameshchandra Sharma, whom investigators say was in touch with gangsters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi network.
Cops are now tracking the weapon
CCTV footage caught Sharma lowering his mask at Kalyan station after fleeing by auto-rickshaw—helping police confirm who he was.
His partners, Sonu and Sunny, had scoped out Shetty's place earlier; investigators say a scooter route from Pune to Mumbai was later retraced.
The whole plan was allegedly orchestrated by Shubham Lonkar, while another Lonkar—identified in reports variously as Praveen or Pravin and said to be in jail—has been linked to the plot; investigators say the shooter was paid about ₹50,000, and accused reportedly used the Signal app for communication.
So far, 12 people have been arrested across several states under organized crime laws; some are still in custody as cops dig deeper into money trails and digital evidence.
The search is still on for Shubham Lonkar and the missing weapon.