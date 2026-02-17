Exclusive: Cops track weapon used in attack on Rohit Shetty

Cops are now tracking the weapon

CCTV footage caught Sharma lowering his mask at Kalyan station after fleeing by auto-rickshaw—helping police confirm who he was.

His partners, Sonu and Sunny, had scoped out Shetty's place earlier; investigators say a scooter route from Pune to Mumbai was later retraced.

The whole plan was allegedly orchestrated by Shubham Lonkar, while another Lonkar—identified in reports variously as Praveen or Pravin and said to be in jail—has been linked to the plot; investigators say the shooter was paid about ₹50,000, and accused reportedly used the Signal app for communication.

So far, 12 people have been arrested across several states under organized crime laws; some are still in custody as cops dig deeper into money trails and digital evidence.

The search is still on for Shubham Lonkar and the missing weapon.