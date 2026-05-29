'Expect US-India trade deal in next few weeks': US envoy 

United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, has expressed optimism about the impending signing of a US-India trade deal. He said he hopes it will be finalized in the coming weeks and months. Speaking at the US-India TRUST Initiative at Delhi's Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) , he noted that bilateral trade between the two countries has grown from $20 billion to over $220 billion in goods and services over two decades. "That's not just volume; it reflects deeper...stronger economic integration."

Trade potential Deal to be finalized in coming weeks, months Gor said, "President Trump's goal is to facilitate bilateral trade in a way that creates unprecedented opportunities for American businesses and workers." "Our current interim trade agreement is on the table for us to finalize. And that will unlockprosperity for both of our countries," he said. The envoy revealed that India recently sent a team to Washington D.C. to finalize the last details of the deal, with a US delegation expected next week in India to continue discussions.

Economic integration Envoy lauds India's National Critical Minerals Mission Gor also highlighted that the growth in bilateral trade is driven by innovation and high-value sectors. He said both countries are among each other's largest trading partners. The envoy stressed the importance of critical minerals in emerging technologies and defense technologies. "Through scientific exchanges, such as recently hosted by IIT Roorkee, we're bringing our researchers together to exchange knowledge on respective research, as well as engaging students in both countries to develop the next generation to lead....technological advances," he said.

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