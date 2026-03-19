Explained: Pakistan's nuclear journey and India's concerns

Timeline of Pakistan's nuclear journey

Pakistan's nuclear journey developed over several decades and picked up pace following India's first nuclear test.

scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan played a major role by secretly acquiring foreign designs and helping Pakistan develop uranium-enrichment capabilities and weapons-related expertise.

His network later leaked nuclear technology to countries like Iran and North Korea.

Pakistan later conducted nuclear tests that established it as a nuclear power, something its leaders say is meant for "credible minimum deterrence" against India.

The ongoing concerns highlight how these decades-old actions still impact global security today.