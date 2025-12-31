Explained: Why J&K has suspended VPN services in some districts
What's the story
Authorities in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir have suspended the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services due to security concerns. The decision was taken by district deputy commissioners to maintain public order and ensure safety. The suspension started with Shopian and Kulgam districts in South Kashmir on Monday, followed by Kupwara in North Kashmir, Live Mint reported.
Security concerns
Kupwara District Magistrate cites police reports
Kupwara District Magistrate Shrikant Balasaheb Suse said the police had reported a spike in VPN usage by suspicious internet users. He said, "Whereas the VPN services have the potential to be exploited for unlawful and anti-national activities, including incitement of unrest, dissemination of misleading or inflammatory content, and coordination of activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and tranquility and national security."
Legal action
Legal framework and enforcement measures
The prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. This section empowers Magistrates to issue urgent orders for public safety. The order warns of legal action against any violation and directs police to strictly enforce it. The VPN suspension has also been extended to the Budgam district in Kashmir. The Budgam administration suspended various types of VPN services on mobile phones for two months.
Security risks
VPNs pose risks to public order and national security
The Budgam order highlighted that VPNs can be used for unlawful activities such as inciting unrest and disseminating inflammatory material. It also noted that VPNs enable encrypted data transmission, mask IP addresses, bypass firewalls, and website restrictions, potentially exposing sensitive information to cyber threats. Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Anshul Garg said the VPN suspension was ordered in the overall interest of society after local security assessments. He said, "Such measures are taken whenever required to prevent misuse by anti-social elements."