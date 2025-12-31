Explained: Why J&K has suspended VPN services in some districts

Authorities in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir have suspended the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services due to security concerns. The decision was taken by district deputy commissioners to maintain public order and ensure safety. The suspension started with Shopian and Kulgam districts in South Kashmir on Monday, followed by Kupwara in North Kashmir, Live Mint reported.

Security concerns Kupwara District Magistrate cites police reports Kupwara District Magistrate Shrikant Balasaheb Suse said the police had reported a spike in VPN usage by suspicious internet users. He said, "Whereas the VPN services have the potential to be exploited for unlawful and anti-national activities, including incitement of unrest, dissemination of misleading or inflammatory content, and coordination of activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and tranquility and national security."

Legal action Legal framework and enforcement measures The prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. This section empowers Magistrates to issue urgent orders for public safety. The order warns of legal action against any violation and directs police to strictly enforce it. The VPN suspension has also been extended to the Budgam district in Kashmir. The Budgam administration suspended various types of VPN services on mobile phones for two months.