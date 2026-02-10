Explainer: How India-US interim trade deal boosts Indian agriculture

What does the deal mean for India?

This deal means India will buy $500 billion worth of US energy and tech over five years—and in return, Indian farmers get much better access to the massive US market.

The US is lowering its reciprocal tariff on Indian-origin goods from 25% to 18%, giving zero-duty entry for items like spices, tea, coffee, mangoes, and more.

Sensitive sectors—like dairy and poultry—are fully protected. As Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal put it: "All sensitive items in agriculture have been fully protected."