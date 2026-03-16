Explainer: How LPG use in rural, urban India differs India Mar 16, 2026

India's LPG story is more complex than it seems.

Thanks to the West Asia energy crunch, we're seeing how rural areas, especially those covered by the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), use a lot of LPG overall, but each household actually uses less than in cities.

Since 1998-99, total LPG usage has shot up six times, with a big chunk of that growth coming from rural connections.