Explainer: Is it legal for restaurants to add 'LPG surcharge'

What to do if you see an 'LPG surcharge'

Restaurants can raise menu prices or let you know about extra charges before you order, but surprising you with new fees after your meal isn't allowed.

If an LPG surcharge pops up after the fact, you can challenge it under consumer-protection law or report the practice to appropriate consumer-protection authorities (for example, the Central Consumer Protection Authority).

At the same time, it helps to remember that rising fuel costs do impact business expenses, so staying informed and asking questions at the table is always a good move.