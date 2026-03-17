Explainer: Is it legal for restaurants to add 'LPG surcharge'
With LPG prices soaring due to global tensions, some restaurants in India have started adding an "LPG surcharge" to customer bills, like a Bengaluru cafe that tacked on a 5% gas charge, sparking debate online.
According to the Consumer Protection Act, any extra fees not shown upfront are considered unfair, and the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) guidelines say all mandatory charges must be clearly shared before you order.
What to do if you see an 'LPG surcharge'
Restaurants can raise menu prices or let you know about extra charges before you order, but surprising you with new fees after your meal isn't allowed.
If an LPG surcharge pops up after the fact, you can challenge it under consumer-protection law or report the practice to appropriate consumer-protection authorities (for example, the Central Consumer Protection Authority).
At the same time, it helps to remember that rising fuel costs do impact business expenses, so staying informed and asking questions at the table is always a good move.