Explainer: Meaning, significance, history of vibrant festival Holi

Know about the mythological story behind Holi

The festival goes back to the legend of Prahlad and Holika.

Prahlad's father, the demon king Hiranyakashipu, wanted everyone to worship him. But Prahlad stayed loyal to Lord Vishnu.

To get rid of him, Hiranyakashipu asked his fireproof sister Holika to help—but things flipped: Holika was burned while Prahlad survived, thanks to divine intervention.