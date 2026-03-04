Explainer: Meaning, significance, history of vibrant festival Holi
Holi isn't just about throwing colors—it's a celebration of spring, new beginnings, and the victory of good over evil.
Usually in March, people come together for bonfires, music, and a burst of color that turns streets into a rainbow.
Know about the mythological story behind Holi
The festival goes back to the legend of Prahlad and Holika.
Prahlad's father, the demon king Hiranyakashipu, wanted everyone to worship him. But Prahlad stayed loyal to Lord Vishnu.
To get rid of him, Hiranyakashipu asked his fireproof sister Holika to help—but things flipped: Holika was burned while Prahlad survived, thanks to divine intervention.
Significance of Holi and its celebrations
Holi kicks off with bonfires (Holika Dahan) where people gather, sing, and burn effigies—symbolizing the triumph of good over evil and purification/letting go of negativity.
The next day is all about playing with colors in the streets—welcoming spring with joy and good vibes.