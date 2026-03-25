Explainer: Why rising temperatures are becoming a threat to wheat
India
India, the world's second-biggest wheat producer, is feeling the heat, literally.
Rising temperatures are cutting short the growing season and making it harder to grow enough wheat for more than 1 billion people.
This could mean less roti and other staples on plates if things don't change.
Wheat plants are struggling with hotter days
Wheat plants are struggling with hotter days, especially during their crucial grain-filling stage.
Scientists say every one-degree-Celsius rise in temperature can shrink yields by 7%, and February 2025 was India's hottest February in 124 years.
Experts warn that without quick action, food security could be at risk in the coming years.