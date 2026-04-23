Explosions in Virudhunagar and Thrissur kill at least 37

Virudhunagar supplies 90%, over 100 deaths

Virudhunagar is basically the heart of India's firecracker industry, making about 90% of the country's supply.

But safety often takes a backseat: workers are pushed to work fast for piece-rate pay, dangerous chemicals are everywhere, and summer heat makes sparks more likely.

Add weak enforcement of safety rules and poor storage practices, and it's a recipe for disaster: more than a hundred people have died here between 2022 and mid-2025.

The repeated tragedies are raising serious questions about how safe (or unsafe) this industry really is.