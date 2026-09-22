External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets 4 ministers at UNGA
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly, making the most of his time by meeting foreign ministers from France, Ecuador, Slovakia, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Hungary Anita Orban.
His talks ranged from major world issues, like the Ukraine conflict and Gulf tensions, to how India can work more closely with Ecuador on everything from energy to pharmaceuticals.
Jaishankar advances partnerships, speaks Sept 26
With each meeting, Jaishankar focused on building stronger partnerships, chatting with France about global crises and UN reforms, exploring economic opportunities with Ecuador (especially in energy and pharmaceuticals), and discussing the bilateral agenda and ways to deepen multilateral cooperation with Slovakia and deepening ties and advancing the bilateral strategic partnership with Hungary.
He'll also be sharing India's take on key global challenges during the main United Nations General Assembly debate on September 26.