EZTax's online tool can help you determine your tax status
Not sure if you count as an NRI, RNOR, or ROR for taxes?
Good news: EZTax now offers easy online calculators to help you figure it out.
Just plug in your days spent in India and a few details. They'll do the rest.
How to use the calculator
You enter how many days you've been in India in the relevant financial year (April-March) and in the preceding financial years (the tool typically asks for days across the previous four years).
The calculator checks if you've crossed key thresholds, like 182 days this year or 60 days plus 365 over four years.
For Indian citizens or PIOs whose total Indian income (total income other than income from foreign sources) exceeds ₹15 lakh, the limit drops to 120 days.
Why it matters
Your tax bill depends on your status: NRIs pay tax only on Indian income (like rent or capital gains), RNORs pay on Indian income plus some foreign business earnings, while RORs are taxed globally.
These tools make it simple to know what you owe, and help avoid any nasty surprises if life brings you back to India unexpectedly.