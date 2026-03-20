EZTax's online tool can help you determine your tax status

How to use the calculator

You enter how many days you've been in India in the relevant financial year (April-March) and in the preceding financial years (the tool typically asks for days across the previous four years).

The calculator checks if you've crossed key thresholds, like 182 days this year or 60 days plus 365 over four years.

For Indian citizens or PIOs whose total Indian income (total income other than income from foreign sources) exceeds ₹15 lakh, the limit drops to 120 days.