Faizan Ansari accuses CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke of assault
India
Social media influencer Faizan Ansari has accused CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke of assault, saying Dipke's associates attacked him in Pune and Aurangabad.
Ansari wants Delhi Police to arrest Dipke right away, adding that he praised the authorities for detaining Sonam Wangchuk at the right time.
The CJP recently made headlines for its 37-day protest over NEET-UG aspirant suicides.
Amit Tiwari questions Abhijeet Dipke funding
RTI activist Amit Tiwari is also questioning how Dipke's father, a junior engineer, could afford his son's studies abroad.
Tiwari has also approached the Election Commission of India and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs over the legal status of the CJP and the tax liability on a ₹1 crore fund pledged by Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal.