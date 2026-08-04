Faizan Ansari accuses CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke of assault

Social media influencer Faizan Ansari has accused CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke of assault, saying Dipke's associates attacked him in Pune and Aurangabad.

Ansari wants Delhi Police to arrest Dipke right away, adding that he praised the authorities for detaining Sonam Wangchuk at the right time.

The CJP recently made headlines for its 37-day protest over NEET-UG aspirant suicides.