Faizan Ansari seeks probe into minors' participation at Jantar Mantar
India
A Mumbai resident claiming to be a social media influencer, Faizan Ansari, has raised concerns about minors joining the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
The 36-day demonstration, focused on the NEET exam paper leak, wrapped up on July 25 after the education minister resigned.
Ansari seeks police probe, media review
Ansari wants police to check if CJP leaders helped minors take part and has asked for a deep dive into photos, videos, and social media from the protest.