Fake bomb at Pune Usha Kiran ICU was a hoax

Shivaji Rathod arrested at Nagpur station

Turns out, the device was allegedly created by Shivaji Rathod, a 30-year-old local shop owner, who investigators said may have wanted to threaten the hospital over a big medical bill.

He built the fake bomb after watching YouTube videos and used an online clock kit.

Police tracked him down using closed-circuit television footage and arrested him at Nagpur railway station.

They've since stepped up security around hospitals while they keep digging into his motive.