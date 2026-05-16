Fake bomb at Pune Usha Kiran ICU was a hoax
A fake bomb found near the intensive care unit washroom at Pune's Usha Kiran Hospital on May 13 turned out to be a hoax: no explosives, just some wires and a digital clock.
Police quickly defused it and confirmed there was no real danger, but the scare definitely shook up hospital staff and patients for a bit.
Shivaji Rathod arrested at Nagpur station
Turns out, the device was allegedly created by Shivaji Rathod, a 30-year-old local shop owner, who investigators said may have wanted to threaten the hospital over a big medical bill.
He built the fake bomb after watching YouTube videos and used an online clock kit.
Police tracked him down using closed-circuit television footage and arrested him at Nagpur railway station.
They've since stepped up security around hospitals while they keep digging into his motive.