Fake cops rob elderly couple in Bengaluru India Feb 17, 2026

In Byadarahalli, Bengaluru, two men disguised as police officers tricked their way into a family's home on Monday.

Pretending to be on official duty, they convinced Hombalegowda, his wife Mangalamma, and their grandchild to let them in—then threatened them with weapons and confined Hombalegowda and tied both him and his wife with tape.