Fake cops rob elderly couple in Bengaluru
India
In Byadarahalli, Bengaluru, two men disguised as police officers tricked their way into a family's home on Monday.
Pretending to be on official duty, they convinced Hombalegowda, his wife Mangalamma, and their grandchild to let them in—then threatened them with weapons and confined Hombalegowda and tied both him and his wife with tape.
The impostors stole about ₹20 lakh in cash and half a kilo of gold jewelry. They also took the couple's phones and disconnected the CCTV system before escaping.
Police have registered a case and are now searching for the suspects.