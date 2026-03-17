Fake NCERT books worth ₹9cr seized in Meerut

Police are now investigating the larger network behind this scam

It all started with a tip-off: police stopped a suspicious truck headed to Meerut, and the driver said the vehicle was carrying books destined for Meerut.

The trail led to a warehouse operated by a person named Sandeep.

Education officials checked the seized books and confirmed they were low-quality knockoffs.

Police have filed charges against those involved and are digging deeper into this network.

The source reports 9,74,085 fake NCERT books recovered in Uttarakhand (March 2026); no nationwide total or 'since 2024' figure is provided.