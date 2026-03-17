Fake NCERT books worth ₹9cr seized in Meerut
Big news for students: police in Uttarakhand just seized almost 10 lakh fake NCERT textbooks worth over ₹9 crore.
The truck was intercepted on the night of March 14; the linked warehouse was opened the next morning, where the bulk of the poor-quality counterfeit books bearing a misleading "ACERT" watermark were found.
These fakes could have easily ended up in classrooms.
Police are now investigating the larger network behind this scam
It all started with a tip-off: police stopped a suspicious truck headed to Meerut, and the driver said the vehicle was carrying books destined for Meerut.
The trail led to a warehouse operated by a person named Sandeep.
Education officials checked the seized books and confirmed they were low-quality knockoffs.
Police have filed charges against those involved and are digging deeper into this network.
The source reports 9,74,085 fake NCERT books recovered in Uttarakhand (March 2026); no nationwide total or 'since 2024' figure is provided.