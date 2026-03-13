Fake phishing email sent to CRPF offices; cybersecurity alarm raised
Heads up: The CRPF just sounded a cybersecurity alarm after someone sent out a fake email to its offices, pretending to warn about fake websites.
Turns out, the real danger was in the links, designed to steal sensitive information or sneak in malware.
This incident exposed some weak spots in how the force handles official communication.
The government is tightening up digital security for police
To tackle this, the government is tightening up digital security for police and intelligence agencies.
CRPF staff who may have interacted with the suspicious email have been told to disconnect their devices, run antivirus scans, update security patches, and change passwords.
Apps like AnyDesk are now off-limits, and storing passwords in browsers is a no-go.
Everyone has to confirm they've followed these steps by reporting back—no shortcuts allowed when it comes to protecting sensitive data.