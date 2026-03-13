Fake phishing email sent to CRPF offices; cybersecurity alarm raised

The government is tightening up digital security for police

To tackle this, the government is tightening up digital security for police and intelligence agencies.

CRPF staff who may have interacted with the suspicious email have been told to disconnect their devices, run antivirus scans, update security patches, and change passwords.

Apps like AnyDesk are now off-limits, and storing passwords in browsers is a no-go.

Everyone has to confirm they've followed these steps by reporting back—no shortcuts allowed when it comes to protecting sensitive data.