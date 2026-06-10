Fallen wires electrocute Md Afroz and Md Zafar in Hyderabad India Jun 10, 2026

On Tuesday evening in Hyderabad, a heavy downpour and strong winds led to a heartbreaking accident.

Md Afroz, 30, and Md Zafar, 15, were electrocuted near a Bandlaguda hotel after fallen electric wires hit the road.

The two had just stepped out for tea when the wires came down.