Falling boulder near Bhararighat on Shimla-Dharamshala highway kills Anil Bakshi
India
Heavy rain and landslides have hit Himachal Pradesh hard, causing a tragic accident and major travel chaos.
A falling boulder struck a car near Bhararighat on the Shimla-Dharamshala Highway, killing 63-year-old Anil Bakshi.
His wife and son were injured but quickly rescued by locals who rushed them to the hospital.
The highway was blocked for nearly an hour.
Landslides close 206 Himachal Pradesh roads
Across the state, 206 roads (including two national highways) are shut due to landslides and debris.
Mandi and Kullu districts have been especially affected, with damaged vehicles and homes at risk.
Schools in Kullu are closed after warnings of flash floods and more heavy rain.
The weather department says the downpour could last through August 17, so local officials are on high alert.