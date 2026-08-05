Families of Indian seafarers killed in US strikes demand apology

Relatives have called out the US for hitting civilian commercial vessels, describing it as a "heinous crime," and are frustrated with what they see as a weak response from the Indian government.

Seafarers' union is backing them up, demanding at least ₹1 crore compensation per family plus government jobs for at least one member of each affected family.

As one union leader put it, the families are in dire need of financial support, but above all, they want real justice and closure.