Family dispute turns deadly: Son, daughter-in-law, father-in-law murder matriarch

Parvez tried to mislead investigation

Trying to cover up the crime, Parvez filed a false missing-person report saying his mother went shopping.

But police soon found Khatun's body and connected it back to the family using CCTV footage and evidence from their house.

During questioning, both Parvez and Shabana confessed when their stories didn't add up.

Firoz tried to escape to Bihar but was tracked down with help from local authorities.

All three are now in custody, facing murder charges, a grim reminder of how unresolved family tensions can spiral out of control.