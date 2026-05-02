Family of 4 drown washing rickshaw at Aji dam Rajkot

Police and firefighters called, search ongoing

The incident unfolded between 4 and 5pm when Rohit entered the water and started struggling.

One by one, Dhaval, Dhruv, and Bharat tried to save him, but all four drowned.

One of the three survivors called for help, bringing police and firefighters quickly to the scene.

By evening, three bodies were recovered while search efforts for Rohit continued.