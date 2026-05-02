Family of 4 drown washing rickshaw at Aji dam Rajkot
India
A heartbreaking accident at Aji Dam in Rajkot on Saturday left four family members dead.
Bharat Devji Jadav (42), his sons Dhaval (18) and Rohit (26), and nephew Dhruv Makwana (15) had gone to the dam to wash their rickshaw and offer prayers, but things took a tragic turn.
Police and firefighters called, search ongoing
The incident unfolded between 4 and 5pm when Rohit entered the water and started struggling.
One by one, Dhaval, Dhruv, and Bharat tried to save him, but all four drowned.
One of the three survivors called for help, bringing police and firefighters quickly to the scene.
By evening, three bodies were recovered while search efforts for Rohit continued.