Family of 4 found dead inside locked car in Tamil Nadu
India
A family from Chennai, Mohammed Rafi, his wife Seyathu Nasrin Fathima, and their two young children, was found dead inside a locked car in a forested area near Tirunelveli district.
The scene was especially heartbreaking, with the children reportedly holding onto their mother when discovered.
Family donated belongings before tragedy
Investigators believe the family was under intense financial pressure. They had recently sold their house to pay off debts but were still struggling.
Just hours before the incident, they donated their belongings at a local dargah and then drove to a remote area where the tragedy happened.
Police are treating it as a suspected suicide but are also checking for possible mechanical issues with the car.