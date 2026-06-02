Family says NEET cancelation distressed Jharkhand teenager during mock test
India
A 16-year-old girl from Koderma, Jharkhand, died by suicide while taking an online mock test at home.
Her family believes the cancelation of the NEET exam left her deeply upset: she had just finished coaching in Delhi and was confident about her performance.
Unnatural death registered, Youth Congress protests
Police registered a case of unnatural death but noted the family's official application did not mention NEET.
Youth Congress members protested outside Raj Bhavan over alleged NEET irregularities such as paper leaks, criticizing the government's handling of the situation.