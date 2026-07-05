Family suspects foul play in Akriti Sutar Lodhi Colony death
India
After Akriti Sutar, a 28-year-old newlywed, died after reportedly falling from a rooftop in Lodhi Colony, Delhi, on July 4, her family believes something isn't right.
They suspect her husband and in-laws were involved and strongly reject the idea that she took her own life.
Family calls Sutar strong, police probe
Akriti's family describes her as a "strong individual" who wouldn't give up easily. She had just gotten married in April and worked as a sales executive.
The police are now investigating all possibilities, with an official inquiry underway to find out what really happened.