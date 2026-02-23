Faridabad fire: Injured firefighter succumbs to injuries
Ranveer Singh, a 48-year-old firefighter, succumbed to injuries sustained in the February 16 fire at Shiv Steel Company and Kalkaji Lubricants in Faridabad.
The blaze started from a CNC machine and quickly spread to chemical drums, leading to explosions.
Singh was among the first on the scene and was injured when a drum exploded.
He passed away Monday morning at Safdarjung Hospital.
Singh joined the Faridabad fire brigade in 2021
Singh joined the Faridabad fire brigade in 2021. Known for his dedication, he responded alongside colleagues Bhuvi Chand and Gopal when disaster struck.
Sadly, this tragic incident also claimed four other lives—including fellow responder Chand—and left dozens injured.
Singh is survived by his two sons and daughter, reminding us of the real risks first responders face every day.