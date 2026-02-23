Faridabad fire: Injured firefighter succumbs to injuries India Feb 23, 2026

Ranveer Singh, a 48-year-old firefighter, succumbed to injuries sustained in the February 16 fire at Shiv Steel Company and Kalkaji Lubricants in Faridabad.

The blaze started from a CNC machine and quickly spread to chemical drums, leading to explosions.

Singh was among the first on the scene and was injured when a drum exploded.

He passed away Monday morning at Safdarjung Hospital.