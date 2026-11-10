Faridabad mother and daughter arrested for allegedly robbing Tinder matches
India
A mother and daughter in Faridabad have been arrested for allegedly targeting wealthy men through Tinder.
They reportedly invited matches to hotels, served them drug-laced substances, and robbed them while they were unconscious, sometimes even threatening to file false rape cases if the victims did not pay up.
Police probe wider scams, public cautioned
Police say this was not a one-off: the duo may have pulled similar scams in places like the Andaman Islands, Surat, and Delhi NCR.
Investigators are now looking into possible accomplices and just how far this operation went.
Authorities are also urging everyone to exercise caution while befriending strangers through dating and social media apps.