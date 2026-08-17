Farmer Vijay Haldar killed by tiger near Valmiki Tiger Reserve
A farmer named Vijay Haldar lost his life to a tiger attack on August 15 while working near the Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar.
Sadly, this is the third fatal animal attack in the area in less than three weeks, even though locals had been warned to avoid forest edges during monsoon season, when animal movement increases.
Protesters clash with officials at Valmikinagar
Haldar's death sparked protests at Bherihari Chowk on the Valmikinagar-Madanpur state highway: locals blocked a highway and tensions ran high, leading to clashes with forest officials and police.
This recent tragedy follows two other tiger attacks and even crocodile incidents nearby, highlighting how monsoon flooding is pushing wildlife closer to people.
Officials are once again urging villagers to avoid moving toward forests or traveling in groups.