Farmers in Maharashtra urged to pause sowing until June 10 India Jun 01, 2026

Farmers in Maharashtra are being advised to pause their sowing plans because the monsoon is not likely to arrive in most parts of Maharashtra until at least June 10.

An agriculture department officer said Kerala won't see the monsoon until at least June 10, so those early thunderstorms and showers aren't the real deal yet.

Officials warn that planting too soon could risk crop damage.