Farmers in Maharashtra urged to pause sowing until June 10
Farmers in Maharashtra are being advised to pause their sowing plans because the monsoon is not likely to arrive in most parts of Maharashtra until at least June 10.
An agriculture department officer said Kerala won't see the monsoon until at least June 10, so those early thunderstorms and showers aren't the real deal yet.
Officials warn that planting too soon could risk crop damage.
IMD forecasts light rain for Maharashtra
IMD forecasts light rain, thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures across parts of the state this week, but eastern Vidarbha might still hit highs over 40 degrees Celsius.
Disaster management teams are keeping an eye on things, especially in Pune where flood defenses are being strengthened along the Mutha River.
The agriculture department also reminds everyone to stay safe during storms: avoid standing under trees or near electrical equipment to reduce lightning risks.