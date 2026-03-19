Farmers protest at Ramlila Maidan against India-US trade deal
India
Thousands of farmers gathered at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, raising concerns about a proposed India-US trade deal.
Led by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), they demanded a legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP) and asked for agriculture, dairy, and poultry to be kept out of the agreement.
Farmers fear deal will hurt their livelihoods
Farmers fear that duty-free US imports like grains and oils could undercut local prices and hurt their livelihoods.
One farmer leader put it simply: The deal will open up our markets to cheap imports from the US
While the government promises protection for key crops like wheat and rice, many farmers remain skeptical about how much these assurances will really help.