FATF praises India for rescuing 81 Indians from Cambodia scam
India just got a shoutout from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for tracking down and rescuing 81 Indians trapped in a scam compound in Cambodia.
The Indian embassy in Phnom Penh worked with the Indian Cyber Crime Co-ordination Centre (I4C) to locate the compound, and Cambodian authorities carried out the rescue.
This is part of a bigger push to crack down on shady financial scams coming out of Southeast Asia, something that has cost people worldwide since 2020.
Scam centers lure Indians abroad
According to the FATF, these scam centers lure people with fake high-paying job offers, only to force them into running online scams once they arrive.
This is not just a one-off: 6,998 Indians were rescued from scam compounds in Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos during 2022-2025.
The report highlights how teamwork between countries is key to breaking up these criminal networks and keeping more people safe.