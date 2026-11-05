FATF praises India for rescuing 81 Indians from Cambodia scam

India just got a shoutout from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for tracking down and rescuing 81 Indians trapped in a scam compound in Cambodia.

The Indian embassy in Phnom Penh worked with the Indian Cyber Crime Co-ordination Centre (I4C) to locate the compound, and Cambodian authorities carried out the rescue.

This is part of a bigger push to crack down on shady financial scams coming out of Southeast Asia, something that has cost people worldwide since 2020.