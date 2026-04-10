Father and minister urge probe into Lakshya Mishra's Manipal death
The sudden death of Lakshya Mishra, a 21-year-old B.Tech. student at Manipal University, has led to calls for an official investigation.
Lakshya reportedly fell from his hostel's ninth floor on April 7.
His father urged the government to initiate a proper investigation, and Jharkhand Minister Deepika Pandey Singh urged Karnataka authorities to look deeper, saying there are unanswered questions about what really happened.
Father alleges room cleaned, suspicious CCTV
Lakshya's father believes the injuries on his son's body don't match a fall from such a height and noticed there was very little blood at the scene.
He also claims the room was cleaned before forensic experts arrived and says CCTV footage showed suspicious activity before the incident.
The family is hoping for a thorough investigation and answers soon.