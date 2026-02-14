Father hangs self after sexually assaulting daughter, both die
India
A heartbreaking case has shaken Kochi: on January 16, a father and his six-year-old daughter were found dead at home.
The postmortem confirmed the girl had been sexually abused and poisoned.
The father was found hanged, while his daughter was on her bed.
Police have registered the case under the POCSO Act.
Father lost job, was struggling financially
The 33-year-old father had lost his job and was struggling financially.
His wife, who works at a mall, came home to find their house locked and got a message from him saying he was "I am going with my daughter."
Unable to reach them, she returned with relatives the next morning and discovered the tragedy.
Police are now investigating what happened and will re-record the mother's statement to gather more details.