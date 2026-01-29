Father killed, son injured in Delhi-Jaipur expressway hit-and-run
A 45-year-old father, Deepak Kumar, lost his life and his 10-year-old son Lakshya was hurt after a truck hit their scooter from behind on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway—on a stretch where two-wheelers aren't actually allowed.
They were on their way to school early in the morning, both wearing helmets, when the truck knocked them down near Iffco Chowk.
Kumar died on the spot; the driver didn't stop.
What's happening now
Emergency response vehicles rushed them to the civil hospital in Sector 10 but could only confirm Kumar's death.
An FIR has been filed against the unknown truck driver for negligent and rash driving. Investigators are checking CCTV footage to track down who was behind the wheel.
The incident has sparked fresh concerns about road safety and why two-wheelers end up on restricted expressway stretches.