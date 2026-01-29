Father killed, son injured in Delhi-Jaipur expressway hit-and-run India Jan 29, 2026

A 45-year-old father, Deepak Kumar, lost his life and his 10-year-old son Lakshya was hurt after a truck hit their scooter from behind on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway—on a stretch where two-wheelers aren't actually allowed.

They were on their way to school early in the morning, both wearing helmets, when the truck knocked them down near Iffco Chowk.

Kumar died on the spot; the driver didn't stop.