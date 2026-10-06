FCD urges Delhi Police to file FIR against Vivek Bhagat
India
The Forum for Constitutional Democracy (FCD) is criticizing Delhi Police for not filing an FIR against Assistant Commissioner Vivek Bhagat after three women journalists accused him of molestation.
Instead of registering a case, police sent the complaints to the Crime Branch on October 4, but no FIR has been filed yet.
FCD seeks suspension of Vivek Bhagat
FCD says justice should not be delayed just because a preliminary inquiry is happening.
They pointed out that two of the journalists had already complained about Bhagat before, but nothing was done.
Now, FCD wants an FIR filed right away and is also asking that Bhagat be suspended while the investigation runs its course, so things stay fair for everyone involved.