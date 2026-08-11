FDA inspects Indira Canteens after rats videos, Gottigere warehouse sealed
India
After videos showed rats running over rice sacks and messy kitchens, Bengaluru's Indira Canteens got a surprise visit from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Inspectors found food safety violations at multiple spots, sealing the Gottigere warehouse for poor storage and handling.
Notices have been sent out to get things cleaned up.
Indira Canteens serve affordable government meals
Indira Canteens are a big deal in Karnataka: they serve affordable meals to thousands every day as part of a major government welfare program.
These inspections are a reminder that even popular social initiatives need to stick to strict food safety standards to keep people safe.