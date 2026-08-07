Feroke man discharged after over 45 days battling Nipah virus
India
A 43-year-old from Feroke just got discharged from Kozhikode's Government Medical College Hospital after spending more than 45 days fighting a severe Nipah virus infection.
He was admitted in critical condition back in June and needed intensive care and life support, but his health slowly turned around.
Remdesivir airlifted from Bahrain
Doctors worked together to treat him, even airlifting remdesivir from Bahrain with help from the state health minister's office.
By July 4, he was shifted from the isolation ICU to a transit ICU, eventually coming off the ventilator and moving to a regular room.
Hospital staff say he's now fully conscious, walking around, fever-free, and has his memory back, thanks to steady monitoring and some serious teamwork over nearly a month and a half.