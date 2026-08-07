Feroke man discharged after over 45 days battling Nipah virus

Doctors worked together to treat him, even airlifting remdesivir from Bahrain with help from the state health minister's office.

By July 4, he was shifted from the isolation ICU to a transit ICU, eventually coming off the ventilator and moving to a regular room.

Hospital staff say he's now fully conscious, walking around, fever-free, and has his memory back, thanks to steady monitoring and some serious teamwork over nearly a month and a half.