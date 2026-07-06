Fifteen fertilizer ships pass Strait of Hormuz heading to India

India boosts production and imports fertilizer

India's own urea production topped expectations from April to June, hitting 7.16 million metric tons, well above target.

The government also pulled in extra supplies from countries like Oman, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Russia.

Plus, shipments of DAP and NPK fertilizers arrived via the Red Sea route from Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and the US

Fertilizer Minister J.P. Nadda gave a shout-out to Indian missions abroad for building connections with global producers and keeping things steady during this supply crunch.