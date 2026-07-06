Fifteen fertilizer ships pass Strait of Hormuz heading to India
Good news for Indian farmers: 15 fertilizer ships that were stuck in the Persian Gulf have finally made it through the Strait of Hormuz and are now on their way to India.
This move helps secure much-needed supplies for the kharif season, just when concerns about shortages were rising.
India boosts production and imports fertilizer
India's own urea production topped expectations from April to June, hitting 7.16 million metric tons, well above target.
The government also pulled in extra supplies from countries like Oman, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Russia.
Plus, shipments of DAP and NPK fertilizers arrived via the Red Sea route from Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and the US
Fertilizer Minister J.P. Nadda gave a shout-out to Indian missions abroad for building connections with global producers and keeping things steady during this supply crunch.