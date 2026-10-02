Final day to apply for 212 UPSC government posts
Heads up if you're job hunting: today's the final call to apply for 212 government posts through UPSC, unless you're aiming for Ladakh roles (you get until October 9).
Openings include Assistant Public Prosecutor, Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor, and Public Law Officer, so there's a mix of legal and academic gigs up for grabs.
UPSC vacancies concentrated in Delhi
Most spots are in Delhi: 140 Assistant Public Prosecutors and 60 Specialist Grade III Assistant Professors (General Medicine), plus a few roles like Assistant Editor and Public Law Officer/District Litigation Officer/Law Officer, UT of Ladakh.
Age limits range from 30 to 50 years.
Legal jobs need an LL.B.; Ladakh applicants must show domicile proof.
The application fee is just ₹25 for male candidates belonging to the UR, General, OBC and EWS categories, but it's free if you're SC, ST, PwBD, and female.
Make sure to register on the UPSC portal, fill out the Common Application Form, upload your documents, and keep your submission receipt handy!