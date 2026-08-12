Finance Minister Sitharaman boards Vande Bharat to Jaipur for BRICS

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hopped on the Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Jaipur for the big BRICS finance ministers and central bank governors meeting.

The event is all about building resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability.

On board, she had some thoughtful conversations with fellow passengers, including two postgraduate students pursuing media studies and two young media professionals, covering everything from global politics to what matters most to today's youth.