Finance Minister Sitharaman boards Vande Bharat to Jaipur for BRICS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hopped on the Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Jaipur for the big BRICS finance ministers and central bank governors meeting.
The event is all about building resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability.
On board, she had some thoughtful conversations with fellow passengers, including two postgraduate students pursuing media studies and two young media professionals, covering everything from global politics to what matters most to today's youth.
PSB Confluence to boost youth credit
Sitharaman will join the BRICS sessions in Jaipur today.
Meanwhile, her ministry is also gearing up for a two-day PSB Confluence in Delhi (August 17-18), where top banking officials will brainstorm ways to boost affordable credit, especially for young people, and discuss practical initiatives that can be adopted across the banking ecosystem.