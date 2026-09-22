Finance ministry urges Home Ministry tighten bank security before strike
India
A nationwide bank strike is set for September 28-30, and the finance ministry has asked the home ministry to boost security at important banking spots: think currency chests, check processing centers, and cybersecurity hubs.
The move aims to keep things safe and running smoothly while unions prepare to walk out.
Bank unions push 5-day workweek
Bank unions are pushing for a five-day workweek after earlier talks with the Indian Banks's Association.
Since the strike follows a weekend and September 30 financial closing, public banks could be shut for five days straight.
Digital banking, like UPI, should still work, but service levels might vary from bank to bank.
The government hopes ongoing talks can help avoid bigger disruptions.